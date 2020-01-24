Two nursery teachers arrested for violence on kids

Antitrust files noncompliance procedure against Facebook
Rome
24 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 24 - Two teachers at a nursery school close to Rome were put under house arrest on Friday for allegedly mistreating their pupils. A preliminary investigation judge authorized secret audio and video recordings that allegedly show the pre-school children were subjected to physical and psychological violence. This allegedly included slaps and verbal insults.
