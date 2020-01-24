Tax-wedge cut to benefit 16 million - Zingaretti

Rome, January 24 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Friday that cuts to the labour-tax wedge approved by the cabinet late on Thursday will benefit around 16 million workers in Italy. The measures, which will help people on salaries of up to 40,000 euros a year, include an increase in an existing tax bonus for low earners from 80 euros a month to 100. "Finally things are starting to change," Zingaretti said via Twitter. "The salaries of 16 million Italians are increasing. "We are moving forward, working for Italian families and firms, for the growth of our country". Premier Giuseppe Conte express satisfaction too, saying the measures were "concrete deeds" before this weekend's regional elections in Emilia-Romagna and Calabria. The cabinet also set aside 28.4 million euros to address damage caused by extreme weather in Emilia-Romagna and 345 million for areas of central Italy hit by earthquakes in recent years.