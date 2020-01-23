EC trusts Italy probe into migrant death

Brussels, January 23 - A European Commission spokesperson told ANSA Thursday the EC trusted Italy to investigate the death of Georgian citizen Vakhtang Enukidze in a repatriation centre at Gradisca near Gorizia. Enukidze, 38, died on January 18, allegedly after being beaten up by 10 agents, according to fellow migrants who said they witnessed the beating. Some sources have said the witnesses were expelled from Italy. Authorities have denied comparisons to the case of Stefano Cucchi, a Roman draughtsman who died in custody after a police beating. Italian police chief Franco Gabrielli said such comparisons were "offensive". He said the affair had yet to be cleared up.