No attack on Di Battista says Di Maio

Rome, January 23 - The staff of Foreign Minister and former 5-Star Movmeent (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday "categorically" denied media claims that in his resignation speech in Rome Wednesday he had attacked M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista, whom he considers a "friend". In the speech quitting as M5S leader Di Maio said he had been stabbed in the back by some within the movement. Di Battista, hitherto the party's unofficial No.2 despite currently not being in parliament, has recently been critical of some of Di Maio's actions.