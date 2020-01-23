Venice St Mark's visits to be booked online

EC trusts Italy probe into migrant death
Venice
23 Gennaio 2020
Venice, January 23 - Visits to St Mark's Basilica in Venice will be bookable online from April, on the payment of a small fee, official said Thursday. Those who pay will be able to choose the time of their visit in order to avoid crowds, they said.
