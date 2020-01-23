2.5 mn workers to get up to 80 euros w/ tax wedge cut

Rome, January 23 - More than 2.5 million workers will get a bonus of at least 80 euros a month thanks to the government's cut in the labour tax wedge, according to figures issued by the economy ministry Thursday. These workers are in the 28,000-35,000 euro income bracket. Some 710,000 workers will get the full bonus of 100 euros. They are in the 26,600-28,000 bracket. Over the 35,000 threshold there will be a "lag" of up to 40,000 euros for one million people, the ministry said.