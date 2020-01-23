Giovedì 23 Gennaio 2020 | 17:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
2.5 mn workers to get up to 80 euros w/ tax wedge cut

2.5 mn workers to get up to 80 euros w/ tax wedge cut

 
Rome
Italy 51st in world graft rankings - TI

Italy 51st in world graft rankings - TI

 
Rome
MP cut referendum OK'd

MP cut referendum OK'd

 
Rome
Mysterious Rome skull could be Pliny the Elder's

Mysterious Rome skull could be Pliny the Elder's

 
Rome
Fake chef arrested for molesting uni students

Fake chef arrested for molesting uni students

 
Vatican City
Vatican probing sex abuse among nuns - cardinal

Vatican probing sex abuse among nuns - cardinal

 
Rome
Mysterious Rome skull could be Pliny the Elder's

Mysterious Rome skull could be Pliny the Elder's

 
Rome
CEI joins criticism of Salvini 'pusher' doorbell stunt

CEI joins criticism of Salvini 'pusher' doorbell stunt

 
Modena
I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row

I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row

 
Rome
Smog: PM10 broke limits in 5 cities for 18 days in Jan

Smog: PM10 broke limits in 5 cities for 18 days in Jan

 
Modena
I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row

I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row

 

Il Biancorosso

contro la Reggina
Bari, Vivarini già guarda alla trasferta calabrese: «Testa alla partita di domenica»

Bari, Vivarini già guarda alla trasferta calabrese: «Testa alla partita di domenica»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl dibattito
Newco Aqp in Puglia, Amati (Pd) e Laricchia (M5s) contrari al progetto

Newco Aqp in Puglia, Amati (Pd) e Laricchia (M5s) contrari al progetto

 
FoggiaIl procedimento
Foggia, pioggia di interdittive antimafia: nel mirino 10 tra imprenditori e commercianti

Foggia, pioggia di interdittive antimafia: nel mirino 10 tra imprenditori e commercianti

 
PotenzaI dati del 2019
Potenza, allarme inquinamento: per 50 giorni superato il limite dello smog

Potenza, allarme inquinamento: per 50 giorni superato il limite dello smog

 
Batnel nordbarese
Andria, sorpresi mentre cannibalizzano un Suv rubato poco prima: arrestati in 2

Andria, sorpresi mentre cannibalizzano un Suv rubato poco prima: arrestati in 2

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, Pd moroso: udienza di sfratto per sede del Pd

Brindisi, Pd moroso: udienza di sfratto per sede del Pd

 
Tarantocontrolli dei cc
Taranto, spaccia hashish in un circolo ricreativo: arrestato 22enne

Taranto, spaccia hashish in un circolo ricreativo: arrestato 22enne

 
Leccenel Leccese
Nardò, 91enne trovata a casa nel sangue, muore in ospedale: è giallo

Nardò, 91enne trovata a casa nel sangue, muore in ospedale: è giallo

 
MateraOperazione di CC e Gdf
Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)

 

i più letti

Caso Scazzi, processo ai falsi testimoni: 4 anni a Ivano Russo, 5 anni a Michele Misseri

Caso Scazzi, 11 condanne per le bugie al processo: 5 anni a Ivano Russo, 4 anni a Michele Misseri

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)

Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

Bari, sorpresi sulla Modugno-Carbonata a scaricare rifiuti: denunciati

Bari, sorpresi sulla Modugno-Carbonara a scaricare rifiuti: denunciati

Rome

Italy 51st in world graft rankings - TI

Alongside Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, one below Malta

Italy 51st in world graft rankings - TI

Rome, January 23 - Italy rose two places to 51st in the latest perceived-corruption index issued by Transparency International (TI) on Thursday. Italy is alongside Saudi Arabia and Rwanda and one spot below Malta in TI's ratings of 180 countries. Denmark and New Zealand led the rankings. Finland and Sweden were next. Canada lost four points, France and the UK three, and the US two. "We're happy to see a further improvement," said Virginio Carnevali, president of Transparency International Italia.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati