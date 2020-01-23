Italy 51st in world graft rankings - TI

2.5 mn workers to get up to 80 euros w/ tax wedge cut
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)
Rome
23 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 23 - Italy rose two places to 51st in the latest perceived-corruption index issued by Transparency International (TI) on Thursday. Italy is alongside Saudi Arabia and Rwanda and one spot below Malta in TI's ratings of 180 countries. Denmark and New Zealand led the rankings. Finland and Sweden were next. Canada lost four points, France and the UK three, and the US two. "We're happy to see a further improvement," said Virginio Carnevali, president of Transparency International Italia.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su