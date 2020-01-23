MP cut referendum OK'd

2.5 mn workers to get up to 80 euros w/ tax wedge cut
Rome
23 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 23 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Thursday approved a referendum on cutting the number of Italian MPs from 945 to 600. The referendum would reduce Lower House seats from 630 to 400 and those in the Senate from 315 to 200.
