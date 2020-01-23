Fake chef arrested for molesting uni students
23 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 23 - A 23-year-old Roman man who posed as a famous chef to get close to female university students and allegedly molest them was arrested on Thursday. The man, who has a criminal record, has been charged with persecutory acts, stalking and sexual molestation. Police said he picked up girls on public transport and in the street in Rome. He offered them jobs in exchange for their phone numbers, police said.
