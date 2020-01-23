Mysterious Rome skull could be Pliny the Elder's

Rome, January 23 - A mysterious skull kept at Rome's Accademia di Arte Sanitaria (Academy of Health Art) could belong to Pliny the Elder, according to the results of two years of research presented in the capital on Thursday. The study was coordinated by art historian and journalist Andrea Cionci in collaboration with experts from the national research council (CNR), Rome's Sapienza University and the universities of Florence and Macerata. Pliny the Elder was a military commander and naturalist who wrote the encyclopaedic Naturalis Historia (History of Nature). He died in Stabiae near Pompeii while trying to rescue a friend during the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius.