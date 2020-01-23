Giovedì 23 Gennaio 2020 | 16:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Fake chef arrested for molesting uni students

Fake chef arrested for molesting uni students

 
Vatican City
Vatican probing sex abuse among nuns - cardinal

Vatican probing sex abuse among nuns - cardinal

 
Rome
Mysterious Rome skull could be Pliny the Elder's

Mysterious Rome skull could be Pliny the Elder's

 
Rome
CEI joins criticism of Salvini 'pusher' doorbell stunt

CEI joins criticism of Salvini 'pusher' doorbell stunt

 
Modena
I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row

I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row

 
Rome
Smog: PM10 broke limits in 5 cities for 18 days in Jan

Smog: PM10 broke limits in 5 cities for 18 days in Jan

 
Modena
I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row

I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row

 
Rome
INPS reports 111% rise in new steady jobs

INPS reports 111% rise in new steady jobs

 
Rome
'Sardines' to hold national meeting in Scampia

'Sardines' to hold national meeting in Scampia

 
Rome
Bid for 'cannabis light' liberalization stopped

Bid for 'cannabis light' liberalization stopped

 
Rome
Flight from virus-epicentre Wuhan lands in Rome

Flight from virus-epicentre Wuhan lands in Rome

 

Il Biancorosso

contro la Reggina
Bari, Vivarini già guarda alla trasferta calabrese: «Testa alla partita di domenica»

Bari, Vivarini già guarda alla trasferta calabrese: «Testa alla partita di domenica»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaI dati del 2019
Potenza, allarme inquinamento: per 50 giorni superato il limite dello smog

Potenza, allarme inquinamento: per 50 giorni superato il limite dello smog

 
BariLa storia
Bari, la piccola Sara ha fretta e nasce in ambulanza

Bari, la piccola Sara ha fretta e nasce in ambulanza

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Roseto Valfortore, derubava correntisti ufficio postale: sequestri all'ex direttore

Roseto Valfortore, derubava correntisti ufficio postale: sequestri all'ex direttore

 
Batnel nordbarese
Andria, sorpresi mentre cannibalizzano un Suv rubato poco prima: arrestati in 2

Andria, sorpresi mentre cannibalizzano un Suv rubato poco prima: arrestati in 2

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, Pd moroso: udienza di sfratto per sede del Pd

Brindisi, Pd moroso: udienza di sfratto per sede del Pd

 
Tarantocontrolli dei cc
Taranto, spaccia hashish in un circolo ricreativo: arrestato 22enne

Taranto, spaccia hashish in un circolo ricreativo: arrestato 22enne

 
Leccenel Leccese
Nardò, 91enne trovata a casa nel sangue, muore in ospedale: è giallo

Nardò, 91enne trovata a casa nel sangue, muore in ospedale: è giallo

 
MateraOperazione di CC e Gdf
Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)

 

i più letti

Caso Scazzi, processo ai falsi testimoni: 4 anni a Ivano Russo, 5 anni a Michele Misseri

Caso Scazzi, 11 condanne per le bugie al processo: 5 anni a Ivano Russo, 4 anni a Michele Misseri

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)

Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

Bari, sorpresi sulla Modugno-Carbonata a scaricare rifiuti: denunciati

Bari, sorpresi sulla Modugno-Carbonara a scaricare rifiuti: denunciati

Rome

Smog: PM10 broke limits in 5 cities for 18 days in Jan

Milan, Turin, Padua, Treviso, Frosinone says Legambiente

Smog: PM10 broke limits in 5 cities for 18 days in Jan

Rome, January 23 - The fine particles that cause smog broke safe limits in five Italian cities for 18 days in January, environmental group Legambiente said Thursday. The cities were Milan, Turin, Padua and Treviso in northern Italy, and Frosinone between Rome and Naples, it said in its 'Mal'aria' (Bad Air) report. The levels were exceeded for 16 days in Naples and 15 in Rome, the report added. Last year, the association said, some 26 urban centres exceeded the safe levels for PM10 fine particles and for ozone too. Turin was top with 147 days over the limit (86 for PM10 and 61 for ozone), followed by Lodi and Pavia, all in the north. Looking back over the last 10 years, Legambiente said 28% of monitored cities exceeded daily safe PM10 limits every year. Turin was top in seven out of 10 cases, with a total of 1,086 days of city air pollution. Frosinone was the only other city to exceed 1,000 days. A smog emergency abated in northern Italy early this week, sources said Monday. The level of dangerous PM10 fine particles dropped below alert levels in Milan, Turin, Cremona, Pavia and Mantua. Anti-smog car bans have ended in these and other northern cities. In Turin, in particular, the particles have been swept away by rain and wind. Diesel cars started circulating again there from Tuesday. Environment Minister Sergio Costa said the government had enough resources for fighting smog. "The funds are there, and they are structural," he said. He said that the "whole of the Po basin is continuing to suffer". In Milan, to fight smog, Mayor Beppe Sala has announced a ban on smoking at bus and tram stops. He said that in 10 years' time smoking would only be allowed in private residences. photo: Turin

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati