INPS reports 111% rise in new steady jobs

I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)
Rome
23 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 23 - INPS said Thursday that Italy registered a net rise of 438,883 steady jobs in the first 11 months of 2019, when the number of terminated labour contracts is subtracted from the new ones that were stipulated. The pensions and social security agency said this was an increase of 111% on the net rise registered in the same period in 2018.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su