Modena
I don't control RAI says Salvini in electoral 'spot' row

Rome
INPS reports 111% rise in new steady jobs

Rome
'Sardines' to hold national meeting in Scampia

Rome
Bid for 'cannabis light' liberalization stopped

Rome
Flight from virus-epicentre Wuhan lands in Rome

Rome
Police arrest 237 alleged basic-income cheats

Rome
We must never drop guard against anti-Semitism -Mattarella

Rome
Top doctor, nurses arrested in Palermo health probe

Rome
Man hit, killed by bus in Rome

Rome
Soccer: Juve beat Roma to reach Italian Cup semis

Rome
Conte not taking part in World Economic Forum

contro la Reggina
Bari, Vivarini già guarda alla trasferta calabrese: «Testa alla partita di domenica»

Foggianel Foggiano
Roseto Valfortore, derubava correntisti ufficio postale: sequestri all'ex direttore

BariBari
Amtab, meno soldi per le «malattie brevi»: scoppia la guerra

Potenzadopo la tragedia
Tifosi investiti: cominciati interrogatori dei 26 arrestati

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, sorpresi mentre cannibalizzano un Suv rubato poco prima: arrestati in 2

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, Pd moroso: udienza di sfratto per sede del Pd

Tarantocontrolli dei cc
Taranto, spaccia hashish in un circolo ricreativo: arrestato 22enne

Leccenel Leccese
Nardò, 91enne trovata a casa nel sangue, muore in ospedale: è giallo

MateraOperazione di CC e Gdf
Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Caso Scazzi, processo ai falsi testimoni: 4 anni a Ivano Russo, 5 anni a Michele Misseri

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

Bari, sorpresi sulla Modugno-Carbonata a scaricare rifiuti: denunciati

Rome

'Sardines' to hold national meeting in Scampia

Anti-populist protest group picks troubled Naples suburb

Rome, January 23 - A leading member of the 'Sardines', a grassroots movement that has sprung up around Italy in opposition to populist, anti-migrant policies such as those proposed by former interior minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini, said Thursday that the group will hold a national meeting in the Naples suburb of Scampia in March. Scampia has a reputation for being dogged by poverty, crime, drug-dealing and violence by the Camorra mafia. But Mattia Santori, one of the founders of the 'Sardines' movement, said Scampia was chosen for the March 14-15 event because this is a stereotype that needs busting. "Scampia is one of the many places that have been demonized by the media, but this does not fully reflect reality," said Santori. The Sardines sprang up in Bologna in mid-November as a spontaneous response to League leader Salvini's vow to "free" the Emilia-Romagna region of the centre-left politicians who have governed it for decades, in regional elections this week. Sardine rallies have since taken place across the length and breadth of Italy. The movement, which as ruled out becoming a political party, is to seek to plan its future at the meeting.

