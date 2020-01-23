Bid for 'cannabis light' liberalization stopped

Rome, January 23 - The Lower House's constitutional affairs and budget committees on Thursday declared around 800 amendments to the government's Milleproroghe decree inadmissible. The measures struck down include the liberalization of so-called cannabis light - hemp flowers and products that have an extremely low level of the psychoactive compound in normal marijuana that makes people high. The milleproroghe decree traditionally follows passage of the yearly budget and contains a hodgepodge of measures that need to be extended or urgently approved.