Police arrest 237 alleged basic-income cheats

Rome, January 23 - The Locri finance police have arrested 237 people after they filed requests for the 'citizenship-wage' basic income between April and December 2019, including two people in jail on mafia charges. Some have villas and Ferraris, as well as companies that they "forgot" to declare to the tax authorities, but claimed to need the 'citizenship wage' that was brought in to help needy Italians last year. The investigation started from a previous one on fake farm workers and fake tax reimbursements.