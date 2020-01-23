Flight from virus-epicentre Wuhan lands in Rome

Rome, January 23 - A flight from Wuhan, the epicentre of the new SARS-like coronavirus in China, landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport early on Thursday. The 202 passengers on board the flight went through a special 'health channel' at the airport, where procedures to prevent contagion was applied. Among other things, scanners were used to take the passengers' temperature and make sure no one had fever. "The health checks arranged by the health ministry at Fiumicino airport on the 202 passengers and the crew that arrived in Rome this morning on a flight from Wuhan were all negative," Carlo Racani, the health director for the Rome airports company. "They are all well". The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide later on Thursday what measures to take regarding the virus, which has claimed 25 lives so far.