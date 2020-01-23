We must never drop guard against anti-Semitism -Mattarella

Bid for 'cannabis light' liberalization stopped
Rome
23 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 23 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that anti-Semitism remains a threat as he met Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. The head of State is in Jerusalem to take part in an international forum on anti-Semitism at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance centre to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. "Today's ceremony will be a call to the whole world not to ever drop the guard against anti-Semitism, against violence and against Fascism," Mattarella said.
