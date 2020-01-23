Top doctor, nurses arrested in Palermo health probe
Rome, January 23 - The head of the neuro-surgery unit of Palermo's Civico hospital was put under house arrest on Thursday along with two nurses and a salesman in relation to a probe into alleged heath sector fraud. In total 15 people, mostly doctors and nurses, are under investigation in the probe into prostheses and hospital stays.
