Man hit, killed by bus in Rome

Rome
23 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 23 - A man died of his injuries in hospital after being hit by a public-transport bus in the area of Rome's Tiburtina station late on Wednesday. The man has not yet been identified as he was not carrying ID. The driver of the bus has been subjected to drugs and alcohol tests.
