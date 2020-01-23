Soccer: Juve beat Roma to reach Italian Cup semis

Top doctor, nurses arrested in Palermo health probe
Rome
23 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 23 - Juventus beat AS Roma 3-1 in Turin on Wednesday to qualify for the semi-finals of the Italian Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci were on target to put Juve in the last four. Juve will face the winner of next week's quarterfinal between AC Milan and Torino. Napoli beat Cup-holders Lazio 1-0 on Tuesday to book their place in the semis. They will face the winner of the tie between Inter and Fiorentina.
