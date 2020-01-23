Giovedì 23 Gennaio 2020 | 11:46

Rome

Conte not taking part in World Economic Forum

Premier staying in Rome for 'urgent' govt business

Conte not taking part in World Economic Forum

Rome, January 23 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will not give a special address that he was scheduled to make at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, WEF sources said. Government sources confirmed the news, saying that urgent government business was keeping him in Rome. On Thursday Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced that he was stepping down as the head of the 5-Star Movement (M%S). Conte said the resignation should not have an impact on his coalition government.

