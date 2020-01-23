Flight from virus-epicentre Wuhan lands in Rome

Top doctor, nurses arrested in Palermo health probe
Rome
23 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 23 - A flight from Wuhan, the epicentre of the new SARS-like coronavirus in China, landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport early on Thursday. The 202 passengers on board the flight went through a special 'health channel' at the airport, where procedures to prevent contagion was applied. Among other things, scanners were used to take the passengers' temperature and make sure no one had fever. The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide later on Thursday what measures to take regarding the virus, which has claimed 17 lives so far.
