Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2020 | 20:20

Rome

Di Maio quits as M5S leader, says time for remake

Foreign minister says movement is only just beginning

Di Maio quits as M5S leader, says time for remake

Rome, January 22 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced Wednesday that he was quitting as the leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), saying it was time for the anti-establishment group to make a fresh start. "The time has come for us to remake ourselves," he said. "Today an era is coming to an end. "The M5S is a visionary project that was never achieved before and has no equal anywhere in the world. "We got into office, we proposed an excellent premier and two very good teams of ministers and undersecretaries. "No one would be willing to bet on our future. "We have been the nightmare of analysts but it is not over. "It has just begun. "This project of growth for the future decades is continuing". Di Maio was a political novice with little work experience when he was elected to parliament as an M5S MP in 2013 at the age of 26. He went on to become the Lower House's youngest ever deputy speaker and then won an online primary to become the M5S's premier candidate before the 2018 general election. Although the M5S was the individual party to do best in that election, winning around 33% of the vote, it did not muster enough support for a ruling majority in parliament. So it formed a coalition government under Premier Giuseppe Conte with the rightwing League party and then, when League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on that executive last year, with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for the 'Conte 2' administration.

