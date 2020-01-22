Flu hits almost 500,000 in Italy in one week

Segre to stop meeting students due to age
Rome
22 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 22 - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Wednesday that 488,000 people were hit in Italy by the flu in the third week of January. It said that this took the number of people to have been hit by this season's flu virus up to 2.768 million. It said central Italy was the worst-hit area.
