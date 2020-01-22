China virus:Italy alerts family doctors, sets up crisis unit

Rome, January 22 - Italy has stepped up its precautionary measures after the outbreak of a new SARS-like coronavirus in China, with alerts being sent out to family doctors and the launch of a crisis unit. The health minister had already announced on Tuesday that fever scanners will be set up at Rome's Fiumicino Airport for Thursday's next flight from Wuhan, where the mysterious virus has killed at least 17 people, according to Chinese health officials cited by Sky News. Family doctors are being sent information about the disease spread, its symptoms and how cases should be handled. The Italian Society of Infective and Tropical Diseases (SIMIT), meanwhile, has created a crisis unit to work with the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute.