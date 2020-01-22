Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2020 | 17:09

Rome
Segre to stop meeting students due to age

Rome
China virus:Italy alerts family doctors, sets up crisis unit

Rome
Flu hits almost 500,000 in Italy in one week

Rome
Deplorable provocation from Salvini - Tunisian envoy

Rome
Salvini is a racist says Tunisia vice speaker

Vatican City
Pope blasts hostility towards migrants

Pavia
Protons treat heart arrhythmia in world first

Parma
Duke's body exhumed in bid to solve 400-yr-old cold case

Rome
Salvini is a racist says Tunisia vice speaker

Rome
Videoclip is work of art says Franceschini

Rome
Ferrari strongest world brand for 2nd yr

Serie C
Bari in nottuna al San Nicola (ore 20.45) contro la Sicula Leonzio

PotenzaLa storia
Potenza, senegalese dorme al freddo su un muretto tra l'indifferenza generale

BatBat
La vicepresidente della Provincia eletta con zero voti

TarantoL'evento
Taranto, Giochi del Mediterraneo 2026, il sindaco incontra ministro Spadafora

BariLa truffa
Bari, falsificarono fogli di presenza, indagati dipendenti Arif

LecceL'annuncio
«Christian Dior» sfilerà a maggio a Lecce

FoggiaLe ricerche
Pantera in azione nel Foggiano, trovata una capra sgozzata

HomeIntimidazione
Brindisi, bomba esplode nella notte: danneggiato un bar

MateraOperazione di CC e Gdf
Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)

 

Rome

Holocaust survivor to suspend encounters in April

Rome, January 22 - Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre, 89, is to stop meeting school and university students about her experiences in Auschwitz because of her age, Urbino journalism school newspaper Il Ducato said Wednesday. Segre, who was deported to the Nazi death camp in 1944, will stop her encounters in April, the paper said. Segre was recently assigned a police escort after anti-Semitic threats.

