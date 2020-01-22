Segre to stop meeting students due to age
Rome, January 22 - Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre, 89, is to stop meeting school and university students about her experiences in Auschwitz because of her age, Urbino journalism school newspaper Il Ducato said Wednesday. Segre, who was deported to the Nazi death camp in 1944, will stop her encounters in April, the paper said. Segre was recently assigned a police escort after anti-Semitic threats.
