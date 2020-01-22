Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2020 | 15:29

Pavia

Protons treat heart arrhythmia in world first

Beam has minimal impact on delicate surrounding tissue

Protons treat heart arrhythmia in world first

Pavia, January 22 - In a world first, an Italian patient with ventricular arrhythmia has been treated with a beam of protons which was used in Pavia to hit the part of the heart responsible for the irregular heartbeat. The targeted intervention had minimal impact on the extremely delicate surrounding tissue, doctors at the northern city's CNAO clinic said. The op was conceived and carried out with the collaboration of the Fondazione IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo.

