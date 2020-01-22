Salvini is a racist says Tunisia vice speaker

Rome, January 22 - Nationalist opposition League party leader and populist strongman Matteo Salvini is a racist, the Tunisian parliament's deputy speaker said Wednesday after the former interior minister rang the doorbell of a Tunisian family in Bologna Tuesday asking if a drug pusher live there. The incident in Bologna's high crime working class Pilastro district showed "a racist and shameful attitude that undermines relations between Italy and Tunisia," said the official, Osama Sghaier. Salvini was led to the flat by a local mother of a dead addict who told him a pusher lived there. He commended her actions, saying more people should show such concern for their communities. Salvini rang the bell of the Tunisian family and said "good evening madam, is your son a drug pusher?". Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Salvini has been criticised for anti-migrant policies he enacted as interior minister in the last government. These including shutting Italy's ports to NGO rum migrat rescue ships, and a migrant and security decree which critics said criminalised migrants by stripping them of certain rights. Salvini responded to the Tunisian official's charge by saying "I listened to the cry of pain from a mother courage who lost her son to drugs. "An act of appreciation that we should all do: the fight against drug pushers should unite and not divide. "Zero tolerance for drugs and pushers of death: for us it is a priority. "In Emilia Romagna and in the whole of Italy there are decent hardworking immigrants, who have integrated and respect the law. But those who push drugs are a problem for all: whether they are Italian or foreign, it makes no difference." Salvini is campaigning hard in Emilia Romagna ahead of regional elections there on Sunday.