Videoclip is work of art says Franceschini

Rome
22 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 22 - The videoclip is a work of art, and as such qualifies for tax credits, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Wednesday after signing a relevant decree. The decision came after the minister received a petition signed by many artists including showman Fiorello and singer-songwriters Giovanni Allevi, Gianna Nannini and Gino Paoli.
