Salvini is a racist says Tunisia vice speaker

Rome, January 22 - Nationalist opposition League party leader and populist strongman Matteo Salvini is a racist, the Tunisian parliament's deputy speaker said Wednesday after the former interior minister rang the doorbell of a Tunisian family in Bologna Tuesday asking if a drug pusher live there. The incident in Bologna's high crime working class Pilastro district showed "a racist and shameful attitude that undermines relations between Italy and Tunisia," said the official, Osama Sghaier. Salvini was led to the flat by a local mother of an addict who told him a pusher lived there. He commended her actions, saying more people should show such concern for their communities. Salvini rang the bell of the Tunisian family and said "good evening madam, is your son a drug pusher?". Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Salvini has been criticised for anti-migrant policies he enacted as interior minister in the last government. These including shutting Italy's ports to NGO rum migrat rescue ships, and a migrant and security decree which critics said criminalised migrants by stripping them of certain rights.