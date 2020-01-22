Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2020 | 13:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Ferrari strongest world brand for 2nd yr

Ferrari strongest world brand for 2nd yr

 
Pisa
Temp worker hired full time after admitting pregnancy

Temp worker hired full time after admitting pregnancy

 
Rome
Salvini is a racist says Tunisia vice speaker

Salvini is a racist says Tunisia vice speaker

 
Padua
Jeweler attacked with acid in centre of Padua

Jeweler attacked with acid in centre of Padua

 
Rome
1 mn euro designer clothing heist in Rome

1 mn euro designer clothing heist in Rome

 
Pavia
5 arrested for 'fake' Oltrepò Pavese DOC wine

5 arrested for 'fake' Oltrepò Pavese DOC wine

 
Taranto
Three explosions at ArcelorMittal furnace

Three explosions at ArcelorMittal furnace

 
Rome
Di Maio quit rumours mount

Di Maio quit rumours mount

 
Turin
New newborn liver stem cell treatment tested

New newborn liver stem cell treatment tested

 
Rome
Industrial revenue flat in Nov. on weak foreign demand

Industrial revenue flat in Nov. on weak foreign demand

 
Taurianova (Reggio Calabria)
Health officials 'played slot machines' while on job

Health officials 'played slot machines' while on job

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari in nottuna al San Nicola (ore 20.45) contro la Sicula Leonzio

Bari in notturna al San Nicola (ore 20.45) contro la Sicula Leonzio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaI finanziamenti
Potenza, in arrivo 7 milioni dalla Regione per il settore ortofrutticolo

Potenza, in arrivo 7 milioni dalla Regione per il settore ortofrutticolo

 
FoggiaLe ricerche
Pantera in azione nel Foggiano, trovata una capra sgozzata

Pantera in azione nel Foggiano, trovata una capra sgozzata

 
TarantoTragedia sfiorata
Taranto, ArcelorMittal, tre esplosioni in Acciaeria 2, nessun ferito

Taranto, ArcelorMittal, tre esplosioni in Acciaeria 2, nessun ferito

 
HomeIntimidazione
Brindisi, bomba esplode nella notte: danneggiato un bar

Brindisi, bomba esplode nella notte: danneggiato un bar

 
HomeL'operazione
Puglia, mafia e gioco d'azzardo, arrestati componenti della Sacra corona unita

Puglia, mafia e gioco d'azzardo, arrestati componenti della Sacra corona unita (VIDEO)

 
NewsweekCervelli in fuga
Dalla Puglia ad Amsterdam come super esperto fiscale, la storia di Vito: «Tornare? Non credo»

Dalla Puglia ad Amsterdam come super esperto fiscale, la storia di Vito: «Tornare? Non credo»

 
MateraOperazione di CC e Gdf
Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)

 
Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

 

i più letti

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Caso Scazzi, processo ai falsi testimoni: 4 anni a Ivano Russo, 5 anni a Michele Misseri

Caso Scazzi, 11 condanne per le bugie al processo: 5 anni a Ivano Russo, 4 anni a Michele Misseri

Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: arricciano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Rome

Salvini is a racist says Tunisia vice speaker

Nationalist leader rang Tunisian doorbell asking if pusher there

Salvini is a racist says Tunisia vice speaker

Rome, January 22 - Nationalist opposition League party leader and populist strongman Matteo Salvini is a racist, the Tunisian parliament's deputy speaker said Wednesday after the former interior minister rang the doorbell of a Tunisian family in Bologna Tuesday asking if a drug pusher live there. The incident in Bologna's high crime working class Pilastro district showed "a racist and shameful attitude that undermines relations between Italy and Tunisia," said the official, Osama Sghaier. Salvini was led to the flat by a local mother of an addict who told him a pusher lived there. He commended her actions, saying more people should show such concern for their communities. Salvini rang the bell of the Tunisian family and said "good evening madam, is your son a drug pusher?". Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Salvini has been criticised for anti-migrant policies he enacted as interior minister in the last government. These including shutting Italy's ports to NGO rum migrat rescue ships, and a migrant and security decree which critics said criminalised migrants by stripping them of certain rights.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati