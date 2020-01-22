Ferrari strongest world brand for 2nd yr

Rome, January 22 - Ferrari was named strongest brand in the world for the second year running by Brand Finance Wednesday. With a Brand Strength Index of 94.1 out of 100, the Italian glamour sportscar maker was top of the 12 brands that got the top AA+ rating. The Ferrari brand is currently worth 9.1 billion dollars, according to a report presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This is 9% up on last year, the report said.