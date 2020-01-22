1 mn euro designer clothing heist in Rome

Ferrari strongest world brand for 2nd yr
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)
Rome
22 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 22 - Designer clothing worth over one million euros was stolen from Roman stylist Cesare Guidetti on Tuesday night, sources said Wednesday. The 45 garments were in a car outside his shop in the upscale Parioli district. The thieves allegedly broke the car windows and took the dresses and other pieces, police said. Police are examining CCTV footage.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su