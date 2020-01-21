Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2020 | 13:48

Rome
Ferrari strongest world brand for 2nd yr

Pisa
Temp worker hired full time after admitting pregnancy

Rome
Salvini is a racist says Tunisia vice speaker

Padua
Jeweler attacked with acid in centre of Padua

Rome
1 mn euro designer clothing heist in Rome

Pavia
5 arrested for 'fake' Oltrepò Pavese DOC wine

Taranto
Three explosions at ArcelorMittal furnace

Rome
Di Maio quit rumours mount

Turin
New newborn liver stem cell treatment tested

Rome
Industrial revenue flat in Nov. on weak foreign demand

Taurianova (Reggio Calabria)
Health officials 'played slot machines' while on job

Serie C
Bari in nottuna al San Nicola (ore 20.45) contro la Sicula Leonzio

PotenzaI finanziamenti
Potenza, in arrivo 7 milioni dalla Regione per il settore ortofrutticolo

FoggiaLe ricerche
Pantera in azione nel Foggiano, trovata una capra sgozzata

TarantoTragedia sfiorata
Taranto, ArcelorMittal, tre esplosioni in Acciaeria 2, nessun ferito

HomeIntimidazione
Brindisi, bomba esplode nella notte: danneggiato un bar

HomeL'operazione
Puglia, mafia e gioco d'azzardo, arrestati componenti della Sacra corona unita

NewsweekCervelli in fuga
Dalla Puglia ad Amsterdam come super esperto fiscale, la storia di Vito: «Tornare? Non credo»

MateraOperazione di CC e Gdf
Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Rome

2 more M5S MPs defect (10)

Nitti, Aprile join mixed caucus

Rome, January 21 - Two more MPs from the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) defected and joined the mixed caucus on Tuesday. Michele Nitti and Nadia Aprile's departures brought to about 10 the number of MPs who have left Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio's party in recent weeks, not counting a Senator who was expelled for voting against the budget. Di Maio's leadership has come under increasing pressure recently. The guarantee committee of the M5S) on Friday confirmed the expulsion of journalist and Senator Gianluigi Paragone. Senator Paragone reacted angrily after being ejected from the M5S for having voted against the government's 2020 budget law. "I have been ejected from nothing," said Paragone, who was a high-profile television journalist before embarking on a political career. The expulsion added to the turmoil the anti-establishment M5S is enduring after several lawmakers defected to their former alliance partners - Matteo Salvini's rightwing nationalist League party. Foreign Minister and M5S leader Di Maio has said that the movement will hold an 'estates general' conference on March 13-15, saying it must be united. M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista, however, expressed support for Paragone. "Gianluigi is infinitely more 'Grillino' than many who say they are," Di Battista said in a comment on social media using the 'Grillino' nickname given to M5S supporters derived from the name of founder Beppe Grillo. "There has never been a time that I did not agree with him," read the comment on a post by an M5S activist. Paragone said he plans to appeal against the decision by the M5S's disciplinary panel of arbitrators. "(They have decided that) Paragone must be expelled because he is a strange preacher who makes us look in the mirror," Paragone said in a video on Facebook. "Well, this Paragone will appeal to the arbitrary injustice of the arbiters of nothing, led by someone who is nothing and claims the right to expel me. "I will appeal and, if I feel like it, I will also turn to ordinary (civil) justice to show the arbitrary nature of the rules". Paragone was also defended by members of other political parties. Former junior minister and member of the small leftist Free and Equal party, Stefano Fassina, said "political dissent motivated by serious arguments must be tackled with discussion and political clarification, not with disciplinary panels of arbitrators.

