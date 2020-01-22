Jeweler attacked with acid in centre of Padua

Ferrari strongest world brand for 2nd yr
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi (VD)
Padua
22 Gennaio 2020
Padua, January 22 - A jeweler was attacked with acid shortly after shutting his shop in the centre of Padua on Tuesday night, sources said Wednesday. A person came up to the man and threw the liquid in his face before fleeing, police said. The jeweler was taken to the ER of a city hospital. Police are investigating.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su