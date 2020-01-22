5 arrested for 'fake' Oltrepò Pavese DOC wine

Pavia, January 22 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested five people in a probe into allegedly counterfeit Oltrepò Pavese DOC wine. The five were arrested in the Oltrepò Pavese area and in other parts of Italy, police said. The investigation, led by Pavia prosecutors, is the latest in a string of fake wine scandals. According to investigators, those arrested sold as DOC and IGT wines of inferior quality, produced with grapes that were not certified as organic, or with the addition of aromas or carbon dioxide. Premises were searched in Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Trentino Alto Adige. The probes were conducted by Carabinieri and finance guard tax police.