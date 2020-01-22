New newborn liver stem cell treatment tested

Turin, January 22 - A news stem cell therapy for newborn babies needing liver transplants for genetic maladies has been successfully tested for the first time at Turin's Città dell Salute Hospital. The treatment was used on three newborn babies in the hospital. It consists in injecting healthy liver stem cells after birth. The treatment effectively delayed the time needed for transplants. This paves the way, doctors said, for correcting several genetic and metabolic diseases with a "mini-invasive" approach. The advance has been published in the journal Stem Cell Reviews and Reports.