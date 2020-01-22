Industrial revenue flat in Nov. on weak foreign demand

Ferrari strongest world brand for 2nd yr
Rome
22 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 22 - Italian industry revenue remained flat in November from the previous month, statistics bureau Istat reported on Wednesday. The agency explained that the monthly data followed two consecutive months of growth and was influenced by "weakened foreign demand". Industrial revenue grew 0.1% on an annual basis with a 0.6% growth registered on the domestic market and a 1.2% fall on foreign markets, according to estimates adjusted for calendar effects, Istat said.
