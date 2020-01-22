Health officials 'played slot machines' while on job

Taurianova (Reggio Calabria), January 22 - Finance police on Wednesday notified precautionary measures ordered by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) against 13 health officials in the Calabrian city of Taurianova who are accused of playing with slot machines, going shopping and taking walks during working hours. The 13 workers, who are employed by the provincial health authority of Reggio Calabria and work in Taurianova, have been ordered to report to the judicial police at set times and days. There has been a steady stream of clock-in cheat episodes across Italy in recent years. On Monday Italy was shocked after the acquittal of a traffic cop who had become a symbol of this rule-flouting when he was caught on CCTV clocking in in his underpants only to go back home. The policeman, Albero Muraglia, was cleared by a preliminary hearings judge who found there was insufficient evidence against him, despite his being caught on surveillance cameras. Muraglia was acquitted of clocking in at the municipality of Sanremo near Genoa. He was cleared in a fast-track proceeding. Another nine people were also cleared. Sixteen people were sent to trial. Another 16 plea-bargained short terms and small fines. All those under investigation were accused of defrauding the State. The case dates back to 2017. In another recent case, 60 clock-in cheats were caught at a Naples hospital last July.