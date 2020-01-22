Toti denies foundation funding irregularities

Genoa, January 22 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti on Wednesday denied allegations that there had been irregularities in funding for his political foundation. Toti was commenting on a probe into allegedly suspicious funding for a number of committees that have backed him for years. "We have nothing to hide," he said. "Every euro that was paid by those who decided to help us was dedicated only and solely to political activities we are doing to give our contribution to improving our region and the country". As well as being Liguria governor, Toti is the leader of a small centre-right party, Cambiamo! (Let's Change!). The Bank of Italy and the finance guard have flagged allegedly suspect funding to Toti-backing committees. The finance guard tax police have opened a probe into the funding. Toti told La Stampa newspaper Wednesday that the funding for his Change Foundation was "all above board". He said magistrates "can check everything, it's all regular".