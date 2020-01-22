Soccer: Napoli beat Lazio in Italian Cup qtrs

Rome, January 22 - Napoli beat Lazio 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup Tuesday night. The gaol came in the second minute, from Napoli captain and Italy striker Lorenzo Insigne. Both teams had chances to boost their scores despite both going down to 10 men. Perhaps it was Laxio who were the unluckier side, missing a penalty through Italy striker Ciro Immobile, hitting the woodwork and having two goals ruled out for fractional offsides. But Napoli also hit the woodwork twice in a thrilling contest at the San Paolo. The loss ended a 12-match winning streak for Lazio which has seen them rise to third in Serie A and win the Super Cup from Juventus. It was a welcome victory for Napoli which has been in crisis after five staright losses under new coach Rino Gattuso. In the semis, Napoli will play the winner of Wednesday night's quarterfinal betwen Juve and Roma at the Allianza Stadium. The other quarterfinals are next week. AC Milan face Torino Tuesday and Inter host Fiorentina Wednesday.