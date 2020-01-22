Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2020 | 12:03

Taurianova (Reggio Calabria)
Health officials 'played slot machines' while on job

Health officials 'played slot machines' while on job

 
Milan
Spread surges to 170 on Di Maio quit fears

Spread surges to 170 on Di Maio quit fears

 
Rome
No agreement in ruling majority over statute of limitations

No agreement in ruling majority over statute of limitations

 
Rome
Soccer: Napoli beat Lazio in Italian Cup qtrs

Soccer: Napoli beat Lazio in Italian Cup qtrs

 
Genoa
Toti denies foundation funding irregularities

Toti denies foundation funding irregularities

 
Padua
10 tons of Chinese pork seized over swine fever fears

10 tons of Chinese pork seized over swine fever fears

 
Turin
Man arrested for running over, killing man near Turin

Man arrested for running over, killing man near Turin

 
Rome
Girl, 14, dies in house fire

Girl, 14, dies in house fire

 
Rome
Di Maio quit rumours mount

Di Maio quit rumours mount

 
Bologna
Bologna's Portici arcades tapped for UNESCO status

Bologna's Portici arcades tapped for UNESCO status

 
Rome
Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

 

Serie C
Bari in nottuna al San Nicola (ore 20.45) contro la Sicula Leonzio

Bari in notturna al San Nicola (ore 20.45) contro la Sicula Leonzio

 

Brindisi, bomba esplode nella notte: danneggiato un bar

Brindisi, bomba esplode nella notte: danneggiato un bar

 
Lesina, commerciante «annulla» oltre mille scontrini e sottrae al Fisco 162mila euro

Lesina, commerciante «annulla» oltre mille scontrini e sottrae al Fisco 162mila euro

 
Puglia, mafia e gioco d'azzardo, arrestati componenti della Sacra corona unita

Puglia, mafia e gioco d'azzardo, arrestati componenti della Sacra corona unita (VIDEO)

 
Dalla Puglia ad Amsterdam come super esperto fiscale, la storia di Vito: «Tornare? Non credo»

Dalla Puglia ad Amsterdam come super esperto fiscale, la storia di Vito: «Tornare? Non credo»

 
Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi

 
Caso Scazzi, processo ai falsi testimoni: 4 anni a Ivano Russo, 5 anni a Michele Misseri

Caso Scazzi, 11 condanne per le bugie al processo: 5 anni a Ivano Russo, 4 anni a Michele Misseri

 
Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

 
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

 

Rome, January 22 - A government meeting on Tuesday night failed to reach an agreement over a reform of criminal trials and the statute of limitations. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party, a member of the ruling coalition, slammed a proposal by Premier Giuseppe Conte to freeze the statute of limitations only for defendants who have been convicted by a first-instance court. The Lower House next week is scheduled to vote on a proposal presented by the center-right Forza Italia (FI) party to scrap a reform drafted by Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), that puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling. Renzi said Conte's proposal is "unconstitutional". Meanwhile on Wednesday the president of magistrates' union ANM, Luca Poniz, told state broadcaster RAI's Radio Ach'io program that he considered the controversy over Conte's proposal on the statute of limitations "a pretext". "Distinguishing between the position of someone who has been convicted and acquitted is extremely wise", he said. "I don't understand why it should be unconstitutional". Renzi's government partners, the M5S and his former Democratic Party (PD) fear he could break ranks and vote with the conservative opposition over the justice reform. The aim of Bonafede's reform is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. But the center-right and IV say that there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse.

