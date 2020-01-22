10 tons of Chinese pork seized over swine fever fears

Padua, January 22 - Finance police in Padua on Wednesday seized 10 tons of pork illegally imported from China to the European Union that was potentially contaminated with African swine fever. Local health authorities said the meat could be extremely dangerous so they decided not to analyze it, ordering its immediate incineration. Finance police found the meat in a food depot in Padua. The pork had been transported by truck from the Netherlands after being shipped from China to the port of Rotterdam, officials said. China has lost millions of pigs in outbreaks of the disease. Italy has taken sweeping measures against swine flu in recent years.