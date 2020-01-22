Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2020 | 12:03

Taurianova (Reggio Calabria)
Health officials 'played slot machines' while on job

Health officials 'played slot machines' while on job

 
Milan
Spread surges to 170 on Di Maio quit fears

Spread surges to 170 on Di Maio quit fears

 
Rome
No agreement in ruling majority over statute of limitations

No agreement in ruling majority over statute of limitations

 
Rome
Soccer: Napoli beat Lazio in Italian Cup qtrs

Soccer: Napoli beat Lazio in Italian Cup qtrs

 
Genoa
Toti denies foundation funding irregularities

Toti denies foundation funding irregularities

 
Padua
10 tons of Chinese pork seized over swine fever fears

10 tons of Chinese pork seized over swine fever fears

 
Turin
Man arrested for running over, killing man near Turin

Man arrested for running over, killing man near Turin

 
Rome
Girl, 14, dies in house fire

Girl, 14, dies in house fire

 
Rome
Di Maio quit rumours mount

Di Maio quit rumours mount

 
Bologna
Bologna's Portici arcades tapped for UNESCO status

Bologna's Portici arcades tapped for UNESCO status

 
Rome
Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

 

Serie C
Bari in nottuna al San Nicola (ore 20.45) contro la Sicula Leonzio

Bari in notturna al San Nicola (ore 20.45) contro la Sicula Leonzio

 

HomeIntimidazione
Brindisi, bomba esplode nella notte: danneggiato un bar

Brindisi, bomba esplode nella notte: danneggiato un bar

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Lesina, commerciante «annulla» oltre mille scontrini e sottrae al Fisco 162mila euro

Lesina, commerciante «annulla» oltre mille scontrini e sottrae al Fisco 162mila euro

 
HomeL'operazione
Puglia, mafia e gioco d'azzardo, arrestati componenti della Sacra corona unita

Puglia, mafia e gioco d'azzardo, arrestati componenti della Sacra corona unita (VIDEO)

 
NewsweekCervelli in fuga
Dalla Puglia ad Amsterdam come super esperto fiscale, la storia di Vito: «Tornare? Non credo»

Dalla Puglia ad Amsterdam come super esperto fiscale, la storia di Vito: «Tornare? Non credo»

 
MateraOperazione di CC e Gdf
Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi

 
TarantoLa sentenza
Caso Scazzi, processo ai falsi testimoni: 4 anni a Ivano Russo, 5 anni a Michele Misseri

Caso Scazzi, 11 condanne per le bugie al processo: 5 anni a Ivano Russo, 4 anni a Michele Misseri

 
Potenzaserie c
Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

 
Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

 

Padua

10 tons of Chinese pork seized over swine fever fears

Meat imported illegally, said tax police in Padua

10 tons of Chinese pork seized over swine fever fears

Padua, January 22 - Finance police in Padua on Wednesday seized 10 tons of pork illegally imported from China to the European Union that was potentially contaminated with African swine fever. Local health authorities said the meat could be extremely dangerous so they decided not to analyze it, ordering its immediate incineration. Finance police found the meat in a food depot in Padua. The pork had been transported by truck from the Netherlands after being shipped from China to the port of Rotterdam, officials said. China has lost millions of pigs in outbreaks of the disease. Italy has taken sweeping measures against swine flu in recent years.

