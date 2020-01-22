Man arrested for running over, killing man near Turin

Turin, January 22 - A 34-year-old Italian man from Giaveno near Turin was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of running over and killing a 36-year-old Albanian man near Turin on Sunday. The man is set to be charged with vehicular homicide. He will also face charges of not offering assistance after he drove away without stopping. "I got scared and I fled," the man told police. The accident happened on the road leading from Orbassano to Stupinigi. It happened in heavy fog, Carabinieri said. The Albanian man was crossing the road in a part that was not illuminated and did not have a crossing marked out, police said. The arrested man said he stopped 300 yards up from the accident, went back, found the dead body, and allegedly panicked. An autopsy found that the victim died on impact.