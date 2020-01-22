Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2020 | 12:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Taurianova (Reggio Calabria)
Health officials 'played slot machines' while on job

Health officials 'played slot machines' while on job

 
Milan
Spread surges to 170 on Di Maio quit fears

Spread surges to 170 on Di Maio quit fears

 
Rome
No agreement in ruling majority over statute of limitations

No agreement in ruling majority over statute of limitations

 
Rome
Soccer: Napoli beat Lazio in Italian Cup qtrs

Soccer: Napoli beat Lazio in Italian Cup qtrs

 
Genoa
Toti denies foundation funding irregularities

Toti denies foundation funding irregularities

 
Padua
10 tons of Chinese pork seized over swine fever fears

10 tons of Chinese pork seized over swine fever fears

 
Turin
Man arrested for running over, killing man near Turin

Man arrested for running over, killing man near Turin

 
Rome
Girl, 14, dies in house fire

Girl, 14, dies in house fire

 
Rome
Di Maio quit rumours mount

Di Maio quit rumours mount

 
Bologna
Bologna's Portici arcades tapped for UNESCO status

Bologna's Portici arcades tapped for UNESCO status

 
Rome
Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari in nottuna al San Nicola (ore 20.45) contro la Sicula Leonzio

Bari in notturna al San Nicola (ore 20.45) contro la Sicula Leonzio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeIntimidazione
Brindisi, bomba esplode nella notte: danneggiato un bar

Brindisi, bomba esplode nella notte: danneggiato un bar

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Lesina, commerciante «annulla» oltre mille scontrini e sottrae al Fisco 162mila euro

Lesina, commerciante «annulla» oltre mille scontrini e sottrae al Fisco 162mila euro

 
HomeL'operazione
Puglia, mafia e gioco d'azzardo, arrestati componenti della Sacra corona unita

Puglia, mafia e gioco d'azzardo, arrestati componenti della Sacra corona unita (VIDEO)

 
NewsweekCervelli in fuga
Dalla Puglia ad Amsterdam come super esperto fiscale, la storia di Vito: «Tornare? Non credo»

Dalla Puglia ad Amsterdam come super esperto fiscale, la storia di Vito: «Tornare? Non credo»

 
MateraOperazione di CC e Gdf
Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi

 
TarantoLa sentenza
Caso Scazzi, processo ai falsi testimoni: 4 anni a Ivano Russo, 5 anni a Michele Misseri

Caso Scazzi, 11 condanne per le bugie al processo: 5 anni a Ivano Russo, 4 anni a Michele Misseri

 
Potenzaserie c
Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

 
Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

 

i più letti

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Caso Scazzi, processo ai falsi testimoni: 4 anni a Ivano Russo, 5 anni a Michele Misseri

Caso Scazzi, 11 condanne per le bugie al processo: 5 anni a Ivano Russo, 4 anni a Michele Misseri

Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: arricciano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

Matera, truffa e autoriciclaggio: in cella ex direttore di banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante nei Sassi

Turin

Man arrested for running over, killing man near Turin

Last Sunday

Man arrested for running over, killing man near Turin

Turin, January 22 - A 34-year-old Italian man from Giaveno near Turin was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of running over and killing a 36-year-old Albanian man near Turin on Sunday. The man is set to be charged with vehicular homicide. He will also face charges of not offering assistance after he drove away without stopping. "I got scared and I fled," the man told police. The accident happened on the road leading from Orbassano to Stupinigi. It happened in heavy fog, Carabinieri said. The Albanian man was crossing the road in a part that was not illuminated and did not have a crossing marked out, police said. The arrested man said he stopped 300 yards up from the accident, went back, found the dead body, and allegedly panicked. An autopsy found that the victim died on impact.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati