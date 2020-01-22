Girl, 14, dies in house fire

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Rome
22 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 22 - A 14-year-old girl died in a house fire near Lucca on Tuesday night, sources said Wednesday. The accident happened at around 02:30 in a house at Borgo a Mazzano, they said. The girl's father suffered burns trying to save her. The girl was found dead by fire fighters. The house is situated in via Fulignana a Socciglia, in the Anchiano district of Borgo a Mozzano. The cause of the blaze has yet to be established. The father was treated by an emergency team. An autopsy has been ordered.
