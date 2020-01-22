Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2020 | 10:14

Rome
Girl, 14, dies in house fire

Rome
Di Maio quit rumours mount

Bologna
Bologna's Portici arcades tapped for UNESCO status

Rome
Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

Kitzbuehel
Skiing: Paris season over with ACL tear

Rome
China virus: Fever scanners to be set up at Fiumicino

Rome
China virus: Fever scanners to be set up at Fiumicino

Rome
Record bookings for show at Sordi's villa in Rome

Rome
Philosopher Emanuele Severino dies

Rome
2 more M5S MPs defect

Piacenza
Klimt thieves confess to stealing then returning painting

mercato
Bari, ingaggiato centrocampista Laribi, in prestito dal Verona

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Lesina, commerciante «annulla» oltre mille scontrini e sottrae al Fisco 162mila euro

HomeL'operazione
Puglia, mafia e gioco d'azzardo, arrestati componenti della Sacra corona unita

NewsweekCervelli in fuga
Dalla Puglia ad Amsterdam come super esperto fiscale, la storia di Vito: «Tornare? Non credo»

MateraOperazione di CC e Gdf
Matera, truffa e riciclaggio: in cella ex direttore banca. Sequestrato noto ristorante

TarantoLa sentenza
Caso Scazzi, processo ai falsi testimoni: 4 anni a Ivano Russo, 5 anni a Michele Misseri

Potenzaserie c
Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

If he decides to resign I will respect it says Conte

Rome, January 22 - Rumours are mounting that Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is set to quit as leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) following a stream of defections from the ruling anti-establishment party. Pressure has built on the M5S leader after the loss of 18 MPs in the last few weeks, and 31 since the current parliament was voted in in 2018. Several dailies including Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica and La Stampa said Wednesday that Di Maio is on the verge of resigning. They said he felt he was no longer able to cope with the combined pressure of his government duties and the day-to-day running of the M5S. Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday he would "respect" Di Maio's decision if he were to quit the M5S leadership. "If it were his decision I would respect him," he said, "even though it will be sad on the personal level". Conte said pressure had been put on Di Maio. "Di Maio has been pulled by the jacket, so lets's wait for him to take an initiative," he told Italian radio. M5S founder, the stand-up comic Beppe Grillo, has so far stood by Di Maio after a string of disappointing local election results. The party's poll ratings have dropped to less than a half the 33% it won at the 2018 general election, to about 15-16%. But is scored fall below even that at last year's Umbria regional elections, and is expected to poll badly in Emilia Romagna and Calabria on Sunday.

