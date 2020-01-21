Philosopher Emanuele Severino dies

Bologna's Portici arcades tapped for UNESCO status
Rome
21 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 21 - Philosopher Emanuele Severino, one of Italy's greatest thinkers, writers and intellectuals, has died at the age of 90, his family said Tuesday. They said he died on Friday. Severino, who would have turned 91 on February 26, has already been cremated.
