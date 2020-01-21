Skiing: Paris season over with ACL tear

Kitzbuehel, January 21 - Dominik Paris's season is over after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his right knee during super-G training near Kitzbuehel Tuesday, the Italian Skiing Federation (FISI) said. Paris fell at a bend on the course. "My season ends here," he said. "Unfortunately while I was sliding the internal ski hit the snow too hard and the ligament broke. "There's not a lot to add. "We'll assess what to do over the next few days, together with the medical staff". Paris is second in the world downhill standings after two recent wins at Bormio and a second place at Wengen, while he is fifth in the superG standings and fourth in the overall standings.