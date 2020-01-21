Martedì 21 Gennaio 2020 | 20:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bologna
Bologna's Portici arcades tapped for UNESCO status

Bologna's Portici arcades tapped for UNESCO status

 
Rome
Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

 
Kitzbuehel
Skiing: Paris season over with ACL tear

Skiing: Paris season over with ACL tear

 
Rome
China virus: Fever scanners to be set up at Fiumicino

China virus: Fever scanners to be set up at Fiumicino

 
Rome
China virus: Fever scanners to be set up at Fiumicino

China virus: Fever scanners to be set up at Fiumicino

 
Rome
Record bookings for show at Sordi's villa in Rome

Record bookings for show at Sordi's villa in Rome

 
Rome
Philosopher Emanuele Severino dies

Philosopher Emanuele Severino dies

 
Rome
2 more M5S MPs defect

2 more M5S MPs defect

 
Piacenza
Klimt thieves confess to stealing then returning painting

Klimt thieves confess to stealing then returning painting

 
Venice
Glass plates to shield St Mark's in Venice from acqua alta

Glass plates to shield St Mark's in Venice from acqua alta

 
Milan
Soccer: Moses joins Inter

Soccer: Moses joins Inter

 

Il Biancorosso

mercato
Bari, ingaggiato centrocampista Laribi, in prestito dal Verona

Bari, ingaggiato centrocampista Laribi, in prestito dal Verona

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

GdM.TVSequestro e denuncia
Bari, lavori all'ex Kursaal: i rifiuti finivano in acqua sul lungomare

Bari, lavori all'ex Kursaal: i rifiuti finivano in acqua sul lungomare

 
TarantoLa sentenza
Caso Scazzi, processo ai falsi testimoni: 4 anni a Ivano Russo, 5 anni a Michele Misseri

Caso Scazzi, 11 condanne per le bugie al processo: 5 anni a Ivano Russo, 4 anni a Michele Misseri

 
Leccel'appuntamento
«Something», i Beatles e il loro 1969: a Lecce il libro di Donato Zoppo

«Something», i Beatles e il loro 1969: a Lecce il libro di Donato Zoppo

 
Potenzaserie c
Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

 
Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

 
Materaprocura di matera
Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce

Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce VD

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

 

i più letti

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Lite tra tifoserie, supporter del Melfi investono 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave. FOTO
Arrestate 26 persone

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Lecce, sequestrati 10 milioni di litri di vino di scarsa qualità spacciato come eccellente

Lecce, sequestrati 10 milioni di litri di vino di scarsa qualità spacciato come eccellente

Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

Lite tra tifoserie lucane, muore 33enne: 26 persone in carcere. Autista arrestato: «Ero circondato, avevo paura» FOTO

Rome

China virus: Fever scanners to be set up at Fiumicino

From next flight from Wuhan on Thursday

China virus: Fever scanners to be set up at Fiumicino

Rome, January 21 - Fever scanners will be set up at Rome's Fiumicino Airport for Thursday's next flight from Wuhan in China where a mysterious SARS-like virus which has killed at least six people was discovered, the health ministry said Tuesday. Passengers from Wuhan will go into a health channel where their body temperatures will be measures by the scanners, the ministry said. The scanners will be used for all future flights from the Chinese city. Passengers will also have to fill out a form with their destination and route once they have landed. The ministry said in a statement that "Italy has an active surveillance network on the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV)." It said the situation is "being monitored by the health ministry which is in constant contact with international health authorities". "At the moment the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Control estimate the probability of the virus being introduced to the European Union as moderate".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati