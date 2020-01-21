China virus: Fever scanners to be set up at Fiumicino

Rome, January 21 - Fever scanners will be set up at Rome's Fiumicino Airport for Thursday's next flight from Wuhan in China where a mysterious SARS-like virus which has killed at least six people was discovered, the health ministry said Tuesday. Passengers from Wuhan will go into a health channel where their body temperatures will be measures by the scanners, the ministry said. The scanners will be used for all future flights from the Chinese city. Passengers will also have to fill out a form with their destination and route once they have landed.