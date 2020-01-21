Martedì 21 Gennaio 2020 | 18:31

Rome
China virus: Fever scanners to be set up at Fiumicino

Rome
Record bookings for show at Sordi's villa in Rome

Rome
2 more M5S MPs defect

Piacenza
Klimt thieves confess to stealing then returning painting

Venice
Glass plates to shield St Mark's in Venice from acqua alta

Milan
Soccer: Moses joins Inter

Rome
Soccer: Balotelli gets two match ban

Rome
Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

Bologna
Thousands of Italians fast for Salvini

Rome
Facebook wants to coop for new Internet rules - Clegg

Milan
Soccer: Inter, Milan OK to partially keeping S.Siro

mercato
Bari, ingaggiato centrocampista Laribi, in prestito dal Verona

Baridalla guardia costiera
Bari, concessione scaduta: sequestrata area del Barion

Leccel'appuntamento
«Something», i Beatles e il loro 1969: a Lecce il libro di Donato Zoppo

TarantoNel Tarantino
M.Franca, la termocoperta va a fuoco, anziana salvata in casa dalla polizia

Potenzaserie c
Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Materaprocura di matera
Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

Rome

Home open in first for 100th anniversary of actor's birth

Rome, January 21 - The home of great Italian actor Alberto Sordi, a villa overlooking the Circus Maximus in Rome designed by Clemente Busiri Vici, will open its doors to the public for the first time on March 7 until June 29 for a major show. A record 10,000 people have already booked a ticket to visit the show, which has been organized to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Roman artist's birth. Speaking at a press conference to present the exhibit, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said a section will be dedicated to Sordi's relationship with women and his role as benefactor. The square in front of Sordi's house will host screenings of his movies. "We have been working on this project for a year", said curator Alessandro Nicosia. "We have found incredible material", he added, thanking the mayor. "It is an important appointment for Rome and for all of Italy", said Raggi. "Sordi always valued the great relationship with the public since his youth, when he said he went a bit hungry. Then he became the figure we all know. Delicacy was the distinctive sign of his representation of the average Roman", Raggi also noted. "This has made him almost like a family member. This show is our way to thank Alberto Sordi". Superintendent Daniela Porro said that "with the great show dedicated to Sordi, Rome celebrates one of its most beloved and greatest sons". The exhibit was promoted by the Fondazione Museo Alberto Sordi with Roma Capitale and the Lazio region, with the recognition of the culture ministry.

